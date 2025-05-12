Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $371,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after purchasing an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,095,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $225.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.92.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

