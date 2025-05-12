Head-To-Head Analysis: Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Veea and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00 Asure Software 0 0 6 0 3.00

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Veea.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Veea has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veea and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea N/A N/A -20.86% Asure Software -10.54% 3.75% 1.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veea and Asure Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $141,760.00 424.14 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Asure Software $122.99 million 2.19 -$9.21 million ($0.53) -18.74

Veea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats Veea on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution that simplifies payroll and automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; and Tax Management Solutions, that provides payroll tax processing software and service solutions, as well as bulk filing and processing support of employee retention tax credits, for the payroll service industry, mid-market, and corporate employers. It also provides HR compliance and services, including HR support, which provides an on-demand HR resource library, phone, and email support for various HR issues and compliance, and policy updates; Strategic HR, which provides in-depth support for strategic HR decision making; and Total HR, which provides a complete HR outsourcing solution, for handling HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance. In addition, the company offers Time and Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

