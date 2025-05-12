Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 368,038 Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 368,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

