Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 207.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of Oxford Industries worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $53.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.43. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

