Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $321.64 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,365 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.59% of Teck Resources worth $321,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 309,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.2%

Teck Resources stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

