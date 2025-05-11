Benchmark Downgrades Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) to Hold

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Stagwell Trading Down 2.6 %
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
