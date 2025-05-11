Benchmark Downgrades Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) to Hold

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.