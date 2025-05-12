Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,869 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of GrafTech International worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GrafTech International news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of EAF opened at $0.78 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

