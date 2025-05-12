Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.72 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,645 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after buying an additional 5,401,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 3,939,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 3,852,095 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,139,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 2,215,319 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG opened at $3.14 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

