22,981 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

