Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.35.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 606.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.