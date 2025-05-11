Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 145,498 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,084,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

