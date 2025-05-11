Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,618 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after buying an additional 2,896,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,564 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $85,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $57,724,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $40,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Melius raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,670 shares of company stock worth $464,944. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

