SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 927.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. SEA has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $147.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.