Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $397,000 Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,389,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,096,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 549,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 109,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

TRIN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $921.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

