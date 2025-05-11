Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires 2,031 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

