Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 728,458 shares of company stock worth $62,293,059. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.