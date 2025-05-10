Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 253,604 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Diamondback Energy worth $154,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.39. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.