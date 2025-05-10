CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $190.02 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day moving average is $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

