Caption Management LLC Grows Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Caption Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 157.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at $977,450. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,588 shares of company stock valued at $217,259 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

