Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 258,372 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 417,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 720.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 196,638 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

