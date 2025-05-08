McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,336 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 2.00% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $409,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.