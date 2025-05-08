33,400 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Bought by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IESC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IES by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IESC opened at $241.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $219.52. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $320.09. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

