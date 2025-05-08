Clearline Capital LP Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $95.79 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

