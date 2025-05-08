FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,311 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 2.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $270,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $109.99 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

