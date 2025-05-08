Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,325 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $70,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,676,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,322,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $306.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $248.09 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

