Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $14,700,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

