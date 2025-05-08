Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 30,995 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $26,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $70,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,839,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 535,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,265,000 after buying an additional 506,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,819,000 after buying an additional 505,543 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

