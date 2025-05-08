Fullcircle Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

View Our Latest Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.