Family Management Corp Sells 5,974 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 693,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFA opened at $85.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.