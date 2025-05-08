Dean Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

