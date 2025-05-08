Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

