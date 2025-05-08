Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $60,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,171,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $227.34.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,394.85. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

