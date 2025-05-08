iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $146.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

