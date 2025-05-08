Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,473 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 113,983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,992,000 after buying an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,102,000 after acquiring an additional 446,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,099,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 714,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.