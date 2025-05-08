FWL Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

NYSE:MUI opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

