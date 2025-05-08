Clearline Capital LP Sells 84,981 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,981 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 2.47% of Xperi worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Xperi by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 758,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Down 0.9 %

XPER stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $316.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPER

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.