Clear Street Derivatives LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,904 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TLT opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

