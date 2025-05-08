Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.5979 dividend. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

