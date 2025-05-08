Clearline Capital LP Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,679 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.15% of PVH worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

