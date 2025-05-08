Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590,782 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for about 13.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sonos worth $161,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sonos by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 504,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7,557.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,011 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,322,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.06. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 62,506 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

