Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FLJP stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.62. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

