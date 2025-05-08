Clearline Capital LP Decreases Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,049,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,534 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SmartRent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,678,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SmartRent by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,283,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 501,890 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 406,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,460 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Dorman acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,958. This trade represents a 119.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Shane Paladin acquired 43,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $49,999.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.26. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmartRent Price Performance

SmartRent stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.86.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.