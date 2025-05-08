FWL Investment Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 3.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $361.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.