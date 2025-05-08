FWL Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 2.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

BATS:INDA opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

