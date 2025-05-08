FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FWL Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.