Cohalo Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,267 Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF comprises about 20.3% of Cohalo Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000.

Get Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GAA opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.51. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF

The Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (GAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to equity, fixed-income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund aims for returns and reduced volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.