Clearline Capital LP Sells 27,813 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,813 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137,936 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 48.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $145,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,593.54. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,947.10. This represents a 43.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.