Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of PREF opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

