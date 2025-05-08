Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 1,609.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,627 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 780.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $429.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 298.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

