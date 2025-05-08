Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SKX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

